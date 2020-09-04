SI.com
Miami Heat's Goran Dragic Almost Got Too Comfortable Coming Off The Bench

Shandel Richardson

Before the playoffs began, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and guard Goran Dragic had a conversation.

Spoelstra told Dragic he was going to remain in the starting lineup after playing most of the season as a reserve.

At first, Dragic had reservations.

"I was like, `I feel really comfortable coming from the bench,"' Dragic said.

The move has been beneficial for the Heat and Dragic. He has helped the Heat grab a 2-0 lead against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Game 3 is Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Orlando.

"Whatever it takes," Dragic said. "We have a really good group of guys who are going to do everything to win a game. I'm just enjoying it right now."

Dragic was benched at the start of the season in favor of rookie guard Kendrick Nunn. Spoelstra said it was never about ability but rather a better fit for Dragic. He wanted a more experienced player in the second-unit.

"I never complained," Dragic said. "I'm going to do what's best for the team. If coach wants me to come from the bench, I'm cool with it."

Dragic, who is averaging 23.5 points and 4.8 assists in the postseason, was placed back in the starting lineup after Nunn was slowed during the NBA restart because of a positive COVID-19 test. It has given Dragic another opportunity to prove himself as one of the league's most reliable players.

"He's one of the more experienced, skilled winners in this league," Spoelstra said. "He's one of our All-Stars ... Everybody in Europe has seen it. He's a champion. We just didn't have enough opportunities for the rest of the NBA fans to see him in a playoff setting."

