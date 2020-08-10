Heat's Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo improving as facilitators

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has often said he is more than just a shooter.

Now, the Heat are giving him a chance to prove it. Herro is the latest former Kentucky player to showcase his play-making abilities. He and center Bam Adebayo have both been utilized more as facilitators since the NBA season restarted.

"He had play-making ability and he's comfortable, obviously, with the ball," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Herro. "Both of them, we like the fact that they had to play at role at Kentucky and do other things and play without the ball. It's important to learn the game, I think from that standpoint, particularly for young players coming into this league. You're usually not going to have an opportunity to have high usage like you're used to in high school. Both of them learned the game in that one year."

Herro, a rookie, is averaging six assists in the last three games, including a season-high 10 Saturday against the Phoenix Suns. In just his third season, Adebayo is averaging a career-high 5.1 assists and is a finalist for the league's Most Improved Player award.

"In a similar fashion, Tyler is just developing that skills set by working at it," Spoelstra said. "... He's working on different kinds of passes and quarterback reads ... The same thing with Bam. Bam just worked at it and developed that skill set that's so important for us right now."

