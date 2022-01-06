Skip to main content
Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro Ejected in Victory at Portland

Lowry handed two technical fouls while Herro could face further punishment after late altercation

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry was off to a strong start in Wednesday's victory against the Portland Trail Blazers. 

He had seven points, two rebounds and nine assists before being ejected late in the first half for receiving two technical fouls. 

In a post-game interview with a pool reporter, referee crew chief Derek Richardson explained why Lowry was ejected. He was the first technical for arguing a call. 

"Kyle Lowry received his second technical foul for continuous complaining and throwing the ball at a game official in an unsportsmanlike manner," Richardson said in the interview. 

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said it was Lowry letting emotions get the best of him. 

“Kyle’s extremely passionate, I don’t know what exactly he said," Spoelstra said. "You just hope that you can manage the game, keep the talent out there. The fans are paying money to see everybody play, and everybody’s a little bit stressed out right now. It takes great emotional management. I haven’t gotten an explanation yet about it, but it was pretty intense then in the first half.”

Lowry's replacement at point guard, Tyler Herro, also found himself in trouble. He got in a late-game altercation with Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic that left both players ejected. The incident began with Nurkic setting a screen on Herro, who responded with a shove from behind. 

Herro, Nurkic and Lowry could all face further action from the NBA. 

