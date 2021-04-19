Houston Rockets at Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

TV: Bally Sun Sports

Betting line: Heat -8

VITALS: The Heat and Rockets meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami won 101-94 in Houston Feb. 11. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1. The Heat are 34-33 all-time versus the Rockets during the regular season, including 21-13 in home games and 13-20 in road games ... For the Heat, Andre Iguodala (hip) is questionable, Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable and Victor Oladipo (knee) is out. Former Heat players Avery Bradley and Kelly Olynyk are both in the starting lineup for the Rockets. For the Rockets, D.J. Augustin (ankle), Sterling Brown (knee soreness), Danté Exum (calf), Eric Gordon (groin), Danuel House Jr. (ankle), David Nwaba (wrist), John Wall (Achilles) are out.

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Kendrick Nunn

C Bam Adebayo

F Andre Iguodala

F Trevor Ariza

ROCKETS

G Avery Bradley

G Kevin Porter Jr

C Christian Wood

F Jae'Sean Tate

F Kelly Olynyk

QUOTABLE

Heat center Bam Adebayo on his confidence: “One percent better every day. I always say that, get one percent better every day. I have since I have been here. My offseason training, working with coaches here, getting my body right and it is paying off for me. I am looking to continue this upward battle and trend of evolving my game.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com