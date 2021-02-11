Miami Heat at Houston Rockets Preview

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

TV: Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Rockets +3

Vitals: The Heat and Rockets meet for their only matchup in the first half of the season. Last season, the teams split the season series 1-1. The Heat are 33-33 all-time versus Houston during the regular season, including 21-13 in home games and 12-20 in road games ... The Heat have won a season-high three straight games ... Guard Tyler Herro has hit a 3-pointer in a career-long 25-straight games, tying for the seventh-longest streak in franchise history ... Forward Moe Harkless (thigh) is questionable while Avery Bradley (calf), Goran Dragic (ankle), Meyers Leonard (shoulder), Moe Harkless (thigh) and Chris Silva (hip) are out ... For the Rockets, Danté Exum (calf) and Christian Wood (ankle) are out. Kevin Porter, KJ Martin and Brodric Thomas were assigned to the G League.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Kendrick Nunn

C Bam Adebayo

F Kelly Olynyk

F Jimmy Butler

ROCKETS

G Victor Oladipo

G John Wall

C DeMarcus Cousins

F P.J. Tucker

F Jae'Sean Tate

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: “It has been an extraordinary experience and we are all growing from this. I just really commend the group for the mental stability and toughness to be able to stay the course. You just continue to try to get better. We have a very tough-minded group. If anyone can handle all these tough things that have happened, it is this group.”

