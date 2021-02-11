NewsSI.com
Search

Miami Heat at Houston Rockets Preview

The Miami Heat begin a seven-game, West Coast road trip Thursday against the Houston Rockets
Author:
Publish date:

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

TV: Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Rockets +3

Vitals: The Heat and Rockets meet for their only matchup in the first half of the season. Last season, the teams split the season series 1-1. The Heat are 33-33 all-time versus Houston during the regular season, including 21-13 in home games and 12-20 in road games ... The Heat have won a season-high three straight games ... Guard Tyler Herro has hit a 3-pointer in a career-long 25-straight games, tying for the seventh-longest streak in franchise history ...  Forward Moe Harkless (thigh) is questionable while Avery Bradley (calf), Goran Dragic (ankle), Meyers Leonard (shoulder), Moe Harkless (thigh) and Chris Silva (hip) are out ... For the Rockets, Danté Exum (calf) and Christian Wood (ankle) are out. Kevin Porter, KJ Martin and Brodric Thomas were assigned to the G League.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Kendrick Nunn

C Bam Adebayo

F Kelly Olynyk

F Jimmy Butler

ROCKETS

G Victor Oladipo

G John Wall

C DeMarcus Cousins

F P.J. Tucker

F Jae'Sean Tate

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: “It has been an extraordinary experience and we are all growing from this. I just really commend the group for the mental stability and toughness to be able to stay the course. You just continue to try to get better. We have a very tough-minded group. If anyone can handle all these tough things that have happened, it is this group.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_15552381_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat at Houston Rockets Preview

USATSI_15555307_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Hoping Seven-Game Trip Can Lead to Turnaround

jimmy knicks
News

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Has Mark Wahlberg Moment Against Knicks

USATSI_15552379_168389536_lowres
News

Have the Miami Heat Improved During Three-Winning Streak?

USATSI_15552042_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Kelly Olynyk Becoming a Serious Threat From 3-Point Arc

USATSI_15552702_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Want to "Keep Building" on Recent Success

USATSI_15543283_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Precious Achiuwa All About Keeping It Simple During Rookie Season

USATSI_15437023_168389536_lowres
News

Latest Injury Adds to Frustration for Miami Heat's Avery Bradley