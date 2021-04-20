Miami Heat Experiencing the Ebb and Flow an NBA Season

After three straight losses, the Miami Heat have won two straight after Monday's victory against the Houston Rockets

The formula has been the same for the Miami Heat this season.

At times, they play well.

At times, they play bad.

The last week was no different. After losing three straight games, the Heat have rebounded with two consecutive victories. The latest was Monday's 113-91 win against the Houston Rockets despite playing without Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, who were all sidelined because of injuries.

“That just shows you how quickly things can change, or at least the tenor of how your team can feel in a matter of 48 hours," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Just like before the three-game winning streak. We’re coming off the win against the Lakers and then the first road win against Portland, we think everything is great. It can be fragile either way. We know this is going to be a challenging road trip and a good opportunity for our team. We’ll focus on San Antonio.”

Guard Kendrick Nunn led the way with a season-high 30 points on 12 of 20 shooting. Duncan Robinson and Goran Dragic each had 19 points while Andre Iguodala added 16.

“It’s always needed, even when they’re playing," Nunn said of stepping up while their top three scorers were injured. "Everyone has to come ready with sharp focus in order to get a win. That’s our job. We got it done tonight. We did a great job tonight. I’m just happy for our guys in these two games that we’ve had at home. I always want to contribute as much as I can no matter who is playing. I’m just about winning and making winning plays and getting a W for that day.”

