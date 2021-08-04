Miami Heat Make Strengthening Frontcourt a Priority During Free Agency

By adding P.J. Tucker, Markieff Morris, the Heat feel they have improved up front

The Miami Heat will have a completely different look in the frontcourt this season.

They may have some of their young talent but feel the moves will help them become a contender in the Eastern Conference.

Gone are forwards Trevor Ariza, who returned to the Los Angeles Lakers and Precious Achiuwa, who was sent to the Toronto Raptors in the Kyle Lowry trade. Center Nemanja Bjelica also joined the Golden State Warriors. They were replaced by P.J. Tucker, Markieff Morris, both acquired in free agency.

They also re-signed center Dewayne Dedmon.

Even though Ariza started in the postseason, his loss is less significant than Achiuwa. He was considered among the building blocks after the Heat chose him in the first round of last year's NBA draft. What the Heat get with Tucker and Morris is experience. Both have won NBA championships, with Tucker winning this season with the Milwaukee Bucks and Morris as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

The Heat should have a strong healthy frontcourt rotation, pairing the new additions with Dedmon and center Bam Adebayo.

