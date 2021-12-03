Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers Preview

Game time: 7 p.m., ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat +7.5

VITALS: The Heat and Pacers meet for the second of three matchups this regular season. Earlier this season, Indiana recorded a, 102-91, overtime win. Last season, the Pacers won the series, 2-1. The Heat are 51-70 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 39-22 in home games and 12-48 in road games. ... : Miami enters their 14th road game of the season tonight, tied for the second-most road games in the NBA ... Over his last seven games, Gabe Vincent is averaging 13.0 points (91 total) while shooting 45.6 percent (31-of-68) from the field and 46.7 percent (21-of-45) from three-point range ... Tyler Herro is averaging an NBA-best 21.2 points off the bench this season ... For the Heat, forward Jimmy Butler (tailbone), forward Markieff Morris (neck), center Bam Adebayo (thumb) and guard Victor Oladipo (knee) are out.

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Dewayne Dedmon

F Duncan Robinson

F P.J. Tucker

PACERS

G Malcolm Brogdon

G Chris Duarte

C Myles Turner

F Caris LeVert

F Domantis Sabonis

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on losing Bam Adebayo for six weeks: “When you lose an All-Star player it’s never easy. But this is the league. And when I look around the league, I see a lot of teams dealing with injuries and guys out and guys coming back. There’s a lot of that going on right now and we just have to weather the storm and recalibrate and figure out a new plan, new direction, which our guys are very capable of doing.”

