    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers Preview

    Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers Preview

    The Miami Heat face the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Game time: 7 p.m., ET

    Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

    TV: Bally Sports Sun

    Betting line: Heat -3.5

    VITALS: The Heat and Pacers meet for the first of three matchups this regular season. Last season, Indiana won the series, 2-1. The Heat are 51-69 all-time versus the Pacers during the regular season, including 39-22 in home games and 12-47 in road games. ... Center Bam Adebayo set single-season career highs in points, scoring average, steals per game, dunks, field goals made and free throws made last season ... Jimmy Butler has recorded at least 100 steals in eight straight seasons, the longest active streak in the NBA ... Duncan Robinson has hit a three-point field goal in 49 straight games, tying the second longest streak in team history ... Guard Kyle Lowry has started in 571 straight games in which he has appeared in ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out ...

    HEAT

    G Jimmy Butler

    G Kyle Lowry

    C Bam Adebayo

    F Duncan Robinson

    F P.J. Tucker

    PACERS

    G Justin Holiday

    G Chris Duarte

    C Domantas Sabonis

    F Myles Turner

    F Malcolm Brogdon

    QUOTABLE

    Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on team defense: “We have some quick guys and guys who can anticipate and have quick hands and see plays before they actually happen. We were good at forcing turnovers in previous years, but we didn’t necessarily convert them. I think that will be a good quality for this team going forward. Then the pace and the random situations. We have a lot of guys who have good instincts and good feel. They’re all unselfish. 22 fast break points, but there were probably double that in terms of the random situations. Jimmy and Bam just fit into that style.”

    TWITTER: @ShandelRich

    Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

    Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

    For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

    USATSI_16992414_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers Preview

    46 seconds ago
    USATSI_16682854_168389536_lowres
    News

    Shaquille O'Neal Puts Tyler Herro in the Same Category As Other Young NBA stars

    51 minutes ago
    USATSI_16968966_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Making Things Simpler For Teammates

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16999284_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's P.J. Tucker Feeling Right at Home in New Surroundings

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16999487_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Growing More Comfortable Playing Off the Bench

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17000325_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat Make Statement With Blowout Victory Against Milwaukee in Opener

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16953480_168389536_lowres
    News

    Is it Finally Time for Erik Spoelstra Wins Coach of the Year?

    Oct 21, 2021
    USATSI_16987846_168389536_lowres
    News

    Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat Preview

    Oct 20, 2021