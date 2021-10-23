Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers Preview

Game time: 7 p.m., ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -3.5

VITALS: The Heat and Pacers meet for the first of three matchups this regular season. Last season, Indiana won the series, 2-1. The Heat are 51-69 all-time versus the Pacers during the regular season, including 39-22 in home games and 12-47 in road games. ... Center Bam Adebayo set single-season career highs in points, scoring average, steals per game, dunks, field goals made and free throws made last season ... Jimmy Butler has recorded at least 100 steals in eight straight seasons, the longest active streak in the NBA ... Duncan Robinson has hit a three-point field goal in 49 straight games, tying the second longest streak in team history ... Guard Kyle Lowry has started in 571 straight games in which he has appeared in ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out ...

HEAT

G Jimmy Butler

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Duncan Robinson

F P.J. Tucker

PACERS

G Justin Holiday

G Chris Duarte

C Domantas Sabonis

F Myles Turner

F Malcolm Brogdon

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on team defense: “We have some quick guys and guys who can anticipate and have quick hands and see plays before they actually happen. We were good at forcing turnovers in previous years, but we didn’t necessarily convert them. I think that will be a good quality for this team going forward. Then the pace and the random situations. We have a lot of guys who have good instincts and good feel. They’re all unselfish. 22 fast break points, but there were probably double that in terms of the random situations. Jimmy and Bam just fit into that style.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com