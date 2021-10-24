Shorthanded Miami Heat Fall to Indiana Pacers

The Miami Heat learned what life is like without point guard Kyle Lowry Saturday night.

Lowry was sidelined with an ankle sprain in the Heat's 102-91 loss to the Indiana Pacers in overtime. The Heat were outscored 16-5 in the extra period.

“We missed a lot of shots we normally make, myself included,” Heat forward Jimmy Butler said. “I've got to be better overall.”

Third-year guard Tyler Herro led all scorers with 30 points. He shot 12 of 28 from the field and also had 10 rebounds. Butler finished with 19 points on 7 of 22 shooting.

“You have to credit their defense for a lot of that,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Our offense just didn't put up enough points. We missed some shots, and some good looks, too.”

Added Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, “It really came down to just a hell of a lot better defense than we played in the first two games. “The first two games, we just traded shots. When you do that, you can get bitten.”

The Heat were coming off a 42-point victory against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in the season opener.

“I feel like if we would have played more physical in the first half, we would have won the game,” Adebayo said.

The Heat return to action at home Monday against the Orlando Magic.

