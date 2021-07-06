Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search
Former Miami Player Jae Crowder Hoping For a Different Outcome in Return to NBA Finals

Former Miami Player Jae Crowder Hoping For a Different Outcome in Return to NBA Finals

Jae Crowder has played a key role in the Phoenix Suns' playoff success
Author:
Publish date:
Jae Crowder has played a key role in the Phoenix Suns' playoff success

Jae Crowder was fortunate enough to make the NBA Finals last year as a member of the Miami Heat. 

After losing to the Los Angeles Lakers a year ago in the bubble in Orlando, Crowder is hoping for a different feeling once this year's version concludes. He has played a key role in helping the Phoenix Suns advance to play the Milwaukee Bucks in the Finals. 

The series opens Tuesday in Phoenix. 

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity, but I'm looking for a different outcome than I had last time honestly," Crowder said during Monday's media availability. "That's all fine that I've been here before, but I haven't won anything. So, it really doesn't mean anything to me personally."

The Heat declined to re-sign Crowder despite his productivity last season. His move to the starting lineup during the playoffs was a key part of the season. He has proven a valuable commodity for the Suns, who missed the postseasons last year and are making their Finals appearance since 1993. 

 "I use my last stint as motivation to get back here to have a chance to play for it all again, to work my way to be in this position," Crowder said. "Hopefully it's a different result, and that's my motivation in it all .... I want to get the job done this time."

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_16372251_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Player Jae Crowder Hoping For a Different Outcome in Return to NBA Finals

USATSI_16171726_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Reportedly Set to Play for Team USA in Tokyo Olympics

USATSI_16091545_168389536_lowres
News

Podcast Creates a Break From Free Agency Talks for Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson

USATSI_16171728_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Named Third-Team All-NBA

culp
News

Miami Heat Mourn the Death of Former Trainer Ron Culp

USATSI_16243327_168389536_lowres
News

Former Heat Player Jae Crowder In Position For Second Straight NBA Finals Appearance

USATSI_16076764_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler Make All-Defensive Second-Team

USATSI_14083756_168389536_lowres
News

Dwyane Wade Still Fond of Miami Roots But Embracing New Challenge With Utah Jazz