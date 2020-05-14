InsideTheHeat
Miami Heat's Jae Crowder returns to court while expressing patience

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder feels no different than anyone else within the organization.

He wants to resume playing basketball but only when it's safe. Speaking to former NBA player Richard Jefferson on SportsCenter Instagram Live, Crowder said patience is the key. It was the same approach team president Pat Riley said last month. 

"I don't want to feel like we have to rush because people are at home, not doing nothing, they just want to watch us play basketball and watch us work," Crowder said. "But I do want to get back out there."

The league has been suspended since March 11 because of the coronavirus outbreak. After being banned from the practice facility for nearly a month, the Heat returned Wednesday for voluntary sessions. Crowder held a workout alongside forward Udonis Haslem.

Under league restrictions, they have to meet four requirements:

-No more than four players would be permitted at a facility at any one time.

-No head or assistant coaches could participate.

-Group activity remains prohibited, including practices or scrimmages.

-Players remain prohibited from using non-team facilities such as public health clubs, fitness centers, or gyms.

"I'm holding up. Everything is good, starting to get back to normal," Crowder said. "I got in the gym yesterday for the first time in a long, long time, a couple months. Me and Udonis Haslem were on the court together. We worked out together for 40 minutes on the court, 40 minutes weightlifting and just got up out of there. We never came in contact with each other. We were always on different ends of the court. That's the way it's going right now."

