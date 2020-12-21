Miami Heat Back Off Pursuit of Rockets Guard James Harden

The Miami Heat are out of the race for Houston Rockets guard James Harden.

According to multiple reports, the Heat are no longer in talks of acquiring the league’s Most Valuable Players in 2018. The Miami Herald and South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported the Heat only had an initial call about interest in Harden.

An eight-time All-Star, Harden turned down a two-year extension worth $103 million to remain with the Rockets. The Heat and Brooklyn Nets were among the teams listed as his likely landing destination.

The Heat, who lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in last year’s NBA Finals, downplayed the situation after Monday’s practice. When asked about it, forward Jimmy Butler preferred to focus on the players already on the team.

“Zero,” Butler said of how much he’s paid attention to the rumors. “We’re in here working. We don’t listen to the outside noise. You can’t help but to hear about it; somebody else is asking you about it. You can’t control any of that. We’re locked in on us. We control what we can control, and we leave all of that other stuff up to everybody else.”

It marks the second time the Heat have lost out on or chosen not to pursue a high-profile player this month. Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo, a Heat target during free agency next summer, recently re-signed a super max deal with the Bucks.

Twitter: @ShandelRich



