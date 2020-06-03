InsideTheHeat
With the NBA set for a restart, the Miami Heat nearly back at full strength

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat roster is almost back to being in the same city.

Guard Jimmy Butler reportedly returned to South Florida earlier this week after spending a large portion in California while the NBA season was suspended because of the coronavirus situation. Butler and Andre Iguodala were among the last players to make their way back, leaving Solomon Hill as the only player away from the area. Hill remains in Los Angeles. 

The move comes at the ideal time with league owners expected to agree on commissioner Adam Silver's proposal to restart the season. The Thursday meeting is expected to reveal a 22-team playoff format, according to ESPN.

The Heat have been idle since March 11 the league was placed on hold after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. Teams were banned from practice facilities for more than a month before being allowed back in early May.

The season could resume early as late July.

The Heat were 41-24 before play was halted. They held the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference standings but there are possible plans of teams being seeded regardless of conference. If that happens, they would be the No. 8 seed.

This marks the second time the league could have a shortened season since 2011-12. That year, teams played only 66 games because of a labor stoppage. The Heat, led by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals and captured the second championship in franchise history.

