Jimmy Butler Dishes on Bad Teammate Label, Miami Heat Culture in GQ Interview

Jimmy Butler says he's used his time with the Miami Heat as opportunity to shed bad teammate label

Jimmy Butler's tenure with the Miami Heat has been sort of a redemption tour.

After being labeled as a bad teammate during stops with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers, Butler has been a model citizen with the Heat. In a recent interview with GQ magazine, he talked at length about the unfair label.

Butler said he's used his time in Miami to dispel the mischaracterization.

“I’m constantly doing stuff to try to let people in on that side of me, because I get it,” Butler says. “If you believe what you see online, I’m an asshole, I’m a bad teammate, I’m a bad guy, yadda, yadda, yadda, yadda. But when you take all of that out because that’s just what I am as a basketball player, who am I?"'

The article, which will appear in the February edition, also gives Butler opportunity to explain his thoughts on playing for the Heat organization. He's often said it's been a perfect fit because of his willingness to win and give max effort on every play.

“I think everybody in our organization, you won’t be on the Miami Heat if your number one priority isn’t to win,” Butler says. He explains that to succeed on the Heat, you have to want to be there, and that the organization is “not for everybody, but we’re for one another and that’s why that shit works.”

