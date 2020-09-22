Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Still Not Concerned With Being Leading Scorer

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has never paid attention to criticism.

When anyone from outside the locker room takes issues when his production is down, he always points to team success. Butler has the Heat leading the Boston Celtics 2-1 entering Wednesday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

"As long as we win, there's no problem with anything," Butler said. "I just got to make sure however we're playing as a group, we just got to pull out (wins) in the end. No matter how many shots I take, no matter how many points I score, our job is to win as a whole as a group. I don't know what that will take, but we as a unit have to make sure that we win these games."

Butler is averaging 17 points on 44 percent shooting in the series. He hasn't taken more than 14 shots in a game. After the Heat won the first two games, Butler took responsibility for the loss because of the struggles by the starters.

"I think a lot of it stems from the starting five," Butler said. "If we start off flat, it kind of trickles down the line. It doesn't get the bench in a groove where they are comfortable playing with because they see us being lazy on both ends of the floor. They kind of follow our suit. it's not on them. That's on us as a starting five to play better as a whole.

