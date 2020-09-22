SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Still Not Concerned With Being Leading Scorer

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has never paid attention to criticism.

When anyone from outside the locker room takes issues when his production is down, he always points to team success. Butler has the Heat leading the Boston Celtics 2-1 entering Wednesday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

"As long as we win, there's no problem with anything," Butler said. "I just got to make sure however we're playing as a group, we just got to pull out (wins) in the end. No matter how many shots I take, no matter how many points I score, our job is to win as a whole as a group. I don't know what that will take, but we as a unit have to make sure that we win these games."

Butler is averaging 17 points on 44 percent shooting in the series. He hasn't taken more than 14 shots in a game. After the Heat won the first two games, Butler took responsibility for the loss because of the struggles by the starters.

"I think a lot of it stems from the starting five," Butler said. "If we start off flat, it kind of trickles down the line. It doesn't get the bench in a groove where they are comfortable playing with because they see us being lazy on both ends of the floor. They kind of follow our suit. it's not on them. That's on us as a starting five to play better as a whole.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

YouTube: Subscribe at https://www.youtube.com/c/ShandelRichardson2876/featured

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra: "You Have to Play Good Basketball Consistently"

The Miami Heat play the Boston Celtics Wednesday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Boston Celtics Looking to Keep Pressure on Miami Heat in Game 4 of Eastern Conference finals

The Boston Celtics focused on improving each game in best-of-seven series against the Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Seeking a Return To Defensive Identity in Game 4 Against the Boston Celtics

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra in search of defensive answers against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler On The Team's Slow Starts in Eastern Conference Finals Against Boston Celtics

The Miami Heat had three days off to correct their issues in the first three quarters of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Plan On Using Down Time To Make Adjustments Against Boston Celtics

The Miami Heat lead the Boston Celtics 2-1 in their Eastern Conference finals series

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Slow Starts Becoming a Disturbing Trend

Miami Heat have struggled in the first half throughout the Eastern Conference finals

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Undrafted Players Making It Personal Against Boston Celtics in Eastern Conference Finals

The Miami Heat have three undrafted players, Kendrick Nunn, Derrick Jones Jr, Duncan Robinson, making an impact against the Boston Celtics

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat and Boston Celtics Will Have an Extended Break After Game 3

The NBA announces a three-day break between Games 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference finals

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat Grab a 2-0 Lead In Series After Overcoming 17-Point Deficit Against the Boston Celtics

The Miami Heat are now two wins from the NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

VIDEO: Miami Heat Entering Game 3 of Eastern Conference Finals Full of Confidence

The Miami Heat are ahead 2-0 in the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics after rallying from 17-point deficit in Game 2

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj