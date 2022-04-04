Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Speaks On His Coffee Venture

About 18 months ago, the basketball world saw the inception of a coffee brand that was created out of necessity.

After months of tastings, research and development, and product launches, we’re now seeing BIGFACE coffee form into an influential brand right in front of our eyes. Before the Miami Heat begin their playoff run, their star player took the time to make a splash on a different court at one of the sport’s biggest events of the year.

With the intention of creating a sense of community and inclusivity, six-time NBA All-Star, Jimmy Butler has created a coffee brand that will disrupt the industry. From tapping experts to flying overseas to learn more about coffee, one thing is clear: Butler is doing this out of love and passion for coffee.

Via the website, The Coffee brand has a mission statement of “sourcing uncommon coffee and inspiring products that we can share with the world."

During a recent sit down with Sprudge’s contributor Giovanni Fillari, Butler shared, he didn’t see BIGFACE Coffee as business venture.

“I don’t consider this a business venture, though. I consider this like a love and a passion that I have,” Butler said.

“I’ve spent so much time studying up on coffee, and how to better the coffee that we have here at the BIGFACE brand and bring it to all different types of people everywhere. It’s not a business venture, that’s all. It’s something that I really enjoy doing. Something that calms me. It’s something that brings me together with so many different people from all over the world and it just humanizes me. I’m not an athlete when I’m drinking coffee.”

Landon Buford is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He can be reached at landon.buford@att.net