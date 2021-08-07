Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Says It Was An Easy Decision To Re-Sign

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Says It Was An Easy Decision To Re-Sign

Butler signs second max contract of his career
Author:
Publish date:
Butler signs second max contract of his career

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler said Saturday he always wanted to remain with the organization. 

On Friday, Butler signed a four-year, $184 million extension to stay with the Heat. 

“It was easy,” he said. “They allow me to be me here. They love who I am as a person, as a player. I love the guys that I get an opportunity to play with, and I think we’re going to be a really good team.”

Since he was acquired in the summer of 2019, Butler has always praised the environment in Miami.

“It’s never about money,” he said. “After my first max deal, I knew I was going to be good for a very long time.”

Heat team president Pat Riley was content with the re-signing. Butler, who is entering his third season, has led the Heat to consecutive playoff appearances. They are hoping to improve on last year's first-round exit to the Milwaukee Bucks after acquiring point guard Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors. 

“Jimmy is the anchor and face of our franchise along with Bam [Adebayo] and Kyle,” Riley said. “With Jimmy, we get an All-NBA player, an All-NBA Defensive player, tough as nails and a complete player across the board.

“He’s very deserving of this contract as he continually puts himself at the top of the league at his position. Having him in the Heat organization has been a great, great coup for us.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_16171733_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Says It Was An Easy Decision To Re-Sign

USATSI_15989029_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat Placing Their Hopes in Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry

USATSI_16091545_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Always Preferred to Stay Put

USATSI_16439319_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Make Strengthening Frontcourt a Priority During Free Agency

USATSI_16171850_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Former Miami Heat Guard Kendrick Nunn Agrees to Terms With the Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_15989029_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Add All-Star Kyle Lowry on First Day of Free Agency

USATSI_16005872_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat and Kyle Lowry Could Become a Reality During NBA Free Agency

Goran on foot
News

Miami Heat Exercise Option With Goran Dragic