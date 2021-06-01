Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Eligible For An Extension This Offseason

Jimmy Butler could sign up to a four-year extension during the summer

Although Jimmy Butler is under contract until the end of the 2022-23 season, he could sign an extension in the offseason.

The extension would replace his option and begin that season. Butler just completed his second year with the Heat, helping them earn a berth in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Heat, who made the NBA Finals last year, were bounced by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

According to various reports, Butler is seeking a four-year, $141-million contract. It would likely be the last big contract of his career. Butler turns 32 in September.

The extension would also help Butler actively recruit other players because of his decision to remain with the organization. The Heat also have center Bam Adebayo locked in until the 2025-26 season.

“I don’t know. I’ve got to be active,” Butler said. “Me myself, Bam, hell probably Tyler [Herro], some other guys, as well — they’re going to ask and we have to be honest. But at the end of the day, that’s not our job either. Whoever we get the opportunity to play with, we’ve got to go out there and compete.”

Butler has been the team's leader since he was acquired in a trade the summer of 2019. Last year he averaged a team-high 21.5 points and career highs in rebounds (6.9), assists (7.1) and steals (2.1).

