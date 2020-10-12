Jimmy Butler on Playing With the Miami Heat: `This is Where I Belong'

When Jimmy Butler arrived in Miami last summer, it felt like he was staring in the mirror.

After Butler and the Miami Heat fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, he reiterated he made the right decision to join the organization.

"You got a group that's a lot like me," Butler said. "The fan base is incredible. The organization keeps it real all the time. The coaches and the players do as well. They embrace me. They want me to be here ... This is where I belong. This is what make me smile, this is what makes me happy. I wish I could've done it for the city."

Butler was just two victories shy of winning a title in his first season in Miami. He fit in with the organization almost instantly. The comforting feeling made it an easy transition after stops in Chicago, Minnesota and Philadelphia, which were all full of drama.

"I think that's what we're all looking for, right?," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "To be part of something where felt all along you were searching for something. Where you could just be yourself, you don't have to make apologies for who you are. We've been searching for him for a long time and I think he's been searching for something like us for a while."

