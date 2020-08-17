SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler moves past feud with the Indiana Pacers' T.J. Warren

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has moved past his short-lived feud with the Indiana Pacers' T.J. Warren.

The focus now is on helping the Miami Heat win their first-round matchup against Pacers. The best-of-seven series begins Tuesday in Orlando.

"I just play basketball," Butler said. "I'm going to go out there and be the best player on the floor. That's what Miami has me here to do. I'm not worried about nobody's matchup. We can kill that. It's dead. Everybody wants to make a story out of it. My job isn't against T.J. Warren. It's against the Indiana Pacers. My job is to help the Miami Heat beat the Indiana Pacers."

Butler and Warren got into a heated exchanged when the teams met in January. It led to Warren getting ejected. Afterwards, Butler circled a picture of the next meeting on the schedule and posted it on social media. The game never happened because it was after the league suspended play because of the coronavirus pandemic. Last week the teams played in the bubble, with Butler getting the best of Warren. Butler finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals while Warren had just 12 points.

But Butler is past all of that.

"Now, is the time to play your best basketball, to do whatever it takes to make sure that your team can win," Butler said. "I know that myself, my teammates, the coaches, this organization knows that I'm capable of making that happen. Now, it's just me going out there and doing just that and helping this team win games."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat Embracing For `Different' Playoff Atmosphere

The Miami Heat preparing for new postseason experience against the Indiana Pacers in the first round

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat Center Bam Adebayo On His Relationship With Derrick Jones Jr

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo explains his reaction to the Derrick Jones Jr. injury

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Derrick Jones Jr. injury

Miami Heat will continue to evaluate forward Derrick Jones Jr., who is sustained a neck strain in Friday's loss to the Indiana Pacers

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. Hopeful To Return For First Round

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. recovering from scary injury

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers Can Still Benefit From Meaningless Finale

The Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers face each other one last time before their first-round postseason series next week

Shandel Richardson

by

Heatfan

VIDEO: Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the importance of Kendrick Nunn's minutes Friday against the Indiana Pacers

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says tonight's minutes for Kendrick Nunn against the Indiana Pacers will be vital

Shandel Richardson

Consecutive games streak will end for Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo will not play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers, ending his 158-game streak

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Indiana Pacers Guard Malcolm Brogdon On Facing the Miami Heat

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon explains what he is expecting to gain from Friday's regular season final against the Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra On The Improvement Of Tyler Herro

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says rookie Tyler Herro has made great strides as a ball-handler and scoring at the rim

Shandel Richardson

Career Game Should Boost Tyler Herro's Confidence Entering The Playoffs

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro had a career-high 30 points in Wednesday's loss to Oklahoma City and has continued to develop

Shandel Richardson