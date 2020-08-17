Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler moves past feud with the Indiana Pacers' T.J. Warren

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has moved past his short-lived feud with the Indiana Pacers' T.J. Warren.

The focus now is on helping the Miami Heat win their first-round matchup against Pacers. The best-of-seven series begins Tuesday in Orlando.

"I just play basketball," Butler said. "I'm going to go out there and be the best player on the floor. That's what Miami has me here to do. I'm not worried about nobody's matchup. We can kill that. It's dead. Everybody wants to make a story out of it. My job isn't against T.J. Warren. It's against the Indiana Pacers. My job is to help the Miami Heat beat the Indiana Pacers."

Butler and Warren got into a heated exchanged when the teams met in January. It led to Warren getting ejected. Afterwards, Butler circled a picture of the next meeting on the schedule and posted it on social media. The game never happened because it was after the league suspended play because of the coronavirus pandemic. Last week the teams played in the bubble, with Butler getting the best of Warren. Butler finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals while Warren had just 12 points.

But Butler is past all of that.

"Now, is the time to play your best basketball, to do whatever it takes to make sure that your team can win," Butler said. "I know that myself, my teammates, the coaches, this organization knows that I'm capable of making that happen. Now, it's just me going out there and doing just that and helping this team win games."

