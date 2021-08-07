Miami Heat Placing Their Hopes in Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry

Sports Illustrated home
Lowry and Butler officially sign their new contracts
On signing day, the Miami Heat made it clear they are putting their hopes in guard Kyle Lowry and forward Jimmy Butler. 

Both players signed their new contracts on Friday. Butler is now under contract for the next five years for $220 million. Lowry inked a three-year, $85 million deal. 

“Myself and Jimmy go back a ways now,” Lowry said. “Me and Jimmy, we talked about this for a long time now. And he was kind of continuing to chirp about it and talk to me about it.

Here's what else Lowry had to say about the new-look Heat. 

On his meetings with Butler:

“He was really on me about coming to the Heat and kind of fulfilling some things that we’ve talked about before and try to possibly play together," he said. And now that the opportunity is here, I’m look forward to the opportunity.”

On the team outlook: 

“On paper, it looks great,” he said, “but you got to put the work in on the floor. We could say we could do this or we could day that. It looks good, but you got to find a way to put it together. If you don’t find a way to put it together, then it don’t mean jack, right?”

The Heat also signed center Omer Yurtseven, a seven-footer from Turkey, to a two-year contract. 

