Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler out Monday against the Kings because of hip soreness

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler was a late scratch from Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings at AmericanAirlines Arena.

The team termed Butler's injury as right hip soreness. He was replaced in the starting lineup by Derrick Jones Jr.

"He came in early today, to see how his body could respond to some treatment," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Spoelstra hinted the injury wasn't serious. All signs indicate he was held out for precautionary reasons. Butler leads the Heat in scoring and has been a key contributor in their 29-13 start.

"I think a couple of days of treatment will serve him really well," Spoelstra said.

The Heat will have a day off after completing back-to-back games against the San Antonio Spurs and Kings. They return to the court Wednesday against the Washington Wizards, the second in a five-game homestand.

The Heat are 3-2 in games without Butler. He missed the first three games of the season after the birth of his daughter. He was also held out against the Houston Rockets (illness) and the Portland Trail Blazers (soreness).

"But you have to be able to pivot in this league," Spoelstra said. "We're not the only team. Everybody's got to deal with it at some point."

Butler was joined on the injured list by Justise Winslow, who remains out because of back issues. He is expected to miss at least the next two weeks. Winslow, who began the year as the starting point guard, has only played 11 games this season.