Miami Heat
Top Stories
News

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler out Monday against the Kings because of hip soreness

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler was a late scratch from Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings at AmericanAirlines Arena. 

The team termed Butler's injury as right hip soreness. He was replaced in the starting lineup by Derrick Jones Jr. 

"He came in early today, to see how his body could respond to some treatment," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Spoelstra hinted the injury wasn't serious. All signs indicate he was held out for precautionary reasons. Butler leads the Heat in scoring and has been a key contributor in their 29-13 start. 

"I think a couple of days of treatment will serve him really well," Spoelstra said.

The Heat will have a day off after completing back-to-back games against the San Antonio Spurs and Kings. They return to the court Wednesday against the Washington Wizards, the second in a five-game homestand. 

The Heat are 3-2 in games without Butler. He missed the first three games of the season after the birth of his daughter. He was also held out against the Houston Rockets (illness) and the Portland Trail Blazers (soreness). 

"But you have to be able to pivot in this league," Spoelstra said. "We're not the only team. Everybody's got to deal with it at some point."

Butler was joined on the injured list by Justise Winslow, who remains out because of back issues. He is expected to miss at least the next two weeks. Winslow, who began the year as the starting point guard, has only played 11 games this season. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Do the Miami Heat Have Enough or Is A Move Necessary?

With the trade deadline looming, the Miami Heat have to make a decision in the next few weeks

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Justise Winslow stays behind for Heat's two-game road trip

Miami Heat guard Justise Winslow to miss road games against Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

Shandel Richardson

by

Periu

A look at what has to happen as the Miami Heat begin second half of the season

Today's game at the San Antonio Spurs officially begins the Miami Heat's playoff push

Shandel Richardson

Can Kendrick Nunn win the Rookie of the Year race?

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn is in contention with Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant for Rookie of the Year award

Shandel Richardson

by

RudyRC1914

With Dwyane Wade Turning 38 Today, Here's A Look Back At His Top Five Moments

This is the first birthday for former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade in his post-NBA life

Shandel Richardson

Dwyane Wade to launch marketing company with CAA talent agency

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade will serve as director of the company geared toward marketing

Shandel Richardson

by

OG Snacks

A Second Straight Win Could Help the Miami Heat Build Confidence on Road

Miami Heat are searching for consecutive road victories against the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo proving his worth after given an expanded role

After being cut by Team USA, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo making believers around the NBA

Shandel Richardson

Heat guard Tyler Herro a late scratch from Wednesday's games against Spurs

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro sidelined due to left knee bruise

Shandel Richardson

Kyle Alexander set to become Miami Heat's next two-way contract project

The Miami Heat have turned the last few two-way contracts into rotation players

Shandel Richardson