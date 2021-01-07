Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Hoping To Build Off Wednesday's Performance

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is coming off arguably his best game of the young season against the Boston Celtics

Last year Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler needed little time to make an instant impact.

This season, it's been a bit different.

Butler has gotten off to somewhat of a slow start but the Heat are hoping Wednesday's performance against the Boston Celtics can serve as a catalyst. Butler had a season-high 26 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

“I think he’s just taking it one day at a time," Heat forward Andre Iguodala said. "He knows what he can do. He’s not rushing or trying to get to something and get it back all at one time. I think he has a great understanding of the game and his body. He’s been around for a while. He’s a veteran. He knows how the game works. He’s just being really smart about it. Not overreacting to anything or underreacting to anything. He’s going about it very stably. It’s something people don’t get to see. That just shows how high of an IQ guy he is.”

Butler, who is averaging only 13.8 points, twisted his ankle in the season opener against the Orlando Magic and then sprained it in the first half versus the New Orleans Pelicans. He then missed the next two games but Wednesday was a good indicator of him regaining health.

"When he is aggressive like that and playing like that, I think it just calms everybody," forward Duncan Robinson said. "I think we have a pretty good understanding of what is effective on both sides of the ball. You saw it all playoffs, how good he can be. I know he was limping around a little there, I just hope he is healthy.”

Butler said he should be ready to go for Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards and the following day at the Boston Celtics.

“I’m good," Butler said. "I just need to get some treatment and figure this body thing out. But I will be out there competing.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com