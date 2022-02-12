Skip to main content
Jimmy Butler
Miami Heat

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Will Appear In Super Bowl Ad

Butler joins Kyle Lowry as Miami Heat players featured in Super Bowl commercials

The stars will be bright Sunday night when the Los Angeles Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. 

It will be a night of firsts for players like Mathew Stafford, Odell Beckham Jr., and also NBA All-Star Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler. 

Butler will appear in a Super Bowl commercial for Michelob Ultra alongside sports legends Serena Williams and Peyton Manning. Butler acknowledges he is the “less talented” than anyone in the ad. 

Butler, however, marvels at the company’s efforts at gender equality in the company’s culture. 

Read More

“The fact that they have the same number of women they do men is huge for me," Butler said. "The gender inequality in sports is a real thing”. Butler appreciates how much he bonds with his teammates on a personal level over a Michelob Ultra beer. “I think I spend more time with my teammates over Michelob Ultra’s on the plane or in the hotel rooms more than I do with anybody else and I like it that way”. 

Being featured in the commercial is a first for Butler and a big step in his NBA and personal career. Will this opportunity lead to future partnerships with other companies down the line for Butler? Super Bowl LVI is projected to have a record audience with a projected 117 million viewers, a 21 percent increase from last year. 

Khristian Davis is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a communications major at the University of Louisville. He can be reached at khristiandavis@gmail.com or followed on Twitter @Khris_finao1

