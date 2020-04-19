During the past five weeks, Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic were the only players on the Miami Heat roster to have access to a basketball hoop in his home.

Butler reportedly has made sure his teammates have the same amenities. He purchased portable hoops for the rest of the team so they could up get up shots during the quarantine, according to the Miami Herald.

Butler is the lone player with a basket available for court work because he is working out at his home in San Diego. Dragic has a portable hoop in the driveway of his Miami home.

The Heat were at a disadvantage because many of their players live in condos. The assist from Butler at least gives them opportunity to simulate basketball while they continue dealing with being away from the facility. The league halted play March 11 because of the coronavirus outbreak. League commissioner Adam Silver said recently it will remain that way until at least the end of April.

"Everything is on the table, including potentially delaying the start of next season," Silver said on a recent conference call. "We are not in position to make any decisions and it’s unclear when we will be. We still don’t have enough information to make a decision.”

The basket deliveries are especially beneficial because the players have been prohibited from entering training facilities and most gyms and outdoor courts are closed due to the quarantine.

