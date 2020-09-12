SI.com
Shandel Richardson
Shandel Richardson

Editor

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler solidified himself as one of the league's top 20 players Wednesday when he was selected Third Team All-NBA. 

It marked the third time Butler has earned the honor in his career. He was joined on the Third Team by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (61) and Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook.

Butler, in his first year with the Heat after being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers last July, averaged a team-high 19.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He was chosen for the All-Star game and led the Heat to a No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. 

Behind Butler, the Heat now hold a 1-0 lead against the Boston Celtics in the conference finals. Game 2 is Thursday at 7 p.m. in Orlando. Butler, who also played with the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves, is attempting to lead the franchise to its sixth NBA Finals appearance. 

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis
Antetokounmpo were unanimous First-Team selections. They were joined by Lakers forward Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Houston Rockets guard James Harden. 

The Second Team featured Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (284), Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam.

