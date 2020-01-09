Jimmy Butler blows kiss at T.J. Warren after ejection in Heat's victory at Pacers

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler has always been known for having a fiery temper.

That was evident in the third quarter of the Heat’s 122-108 victory Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers. Butler and Pacers forward T.J. Warren had to be separated after trading shoves. On the next possession, Butler was called for an offensive foul against Warren. After the play, Warren was hit with a taunting penalty and ejected for picking up his second technical foul.

As Warren made his way off the court, Butler blew kisses in his direction. In the postgame, Butler held nothing back.

"I mean, to me, I think it's tough for him, because I can guard him and he can't guard me," Butler said. "Because at the end of the day that's what it come down to."

Butler is no stranger to expressing himself emotionally and physically. He once headbutted Washington Wizards forward Nene in a playoff game. When he was in Minnesota, he challenged teammates with a profanity-laced tirade during practice.

Just consider Warren the latest in a long list of players Butler has challenged.

“Like I said, I think you’ve got to watch your mouth in certain situations,” Butler said. “He’s got see me next time. I feel like what he said is truly disrespectful and it’s all good because we see him again. I ain’t scared of nobody. He talking about `aww, we’re going to fight, this, that, this that.’ It is what it is to me.”

After the game, Butler took the feud to social-media. On his Instagram page, he posted a picture of the Heat’s next game against the Pacers. They play March 20 in Indianapolis.

“He’s not nowhere near me,” Butler said. “If I was their coach, I would never put him on me. Put somebody else on me.”