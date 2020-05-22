Former Heat center Joel Anthony makes the transition from player to the front office

Former Miami Heat center Joel Anthony has resurfaced in the basketball world in a different role.

Anthony recently joined the front office for the Hamilton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League. He will serve as the organization's player consulate, adding to the list of ex-Heat players becoming executives after their playing careers ended. Shane Battier (Heat) and James Jones (Phoenix Suns) also made successful transitions from the court to the front office.

"Joel Anthony brings extensive playing experience at the highest level of basketball that will help in the development of our players this season," Hamilton general manager Jermaine Anderson said in a release. "Joel was with two NBA championship-winning teams in Miami and has competed alongside some of the NBA's very best players, including Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James, Chris Bosh, Kawhi Leonard, and Alonzo Mourning. "He has learned the game under the guidance of coaches such as Pat Riley, Gregg Popovich, Erik Spoelstra, Brad Stevens, and Stan Van Gundy. He has a lot to offer our players, coaches, and staff."

Anthony, a Montreal native, played seven seasons in Miami and was part of the back-to-back championship teams in 2012 and 2013. In 2011-12, he started a career-best 51 games and averaged 3.4 points and 3.9 rebounds. Nicknamed the "Warden," he eventually became a crowd favorite. Fans at times chantin "MVP" when he made a play. Anthony played 10 seasons before retiring after the 2016-17 season.

