InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Former Heat center Joel Anthony makes the transition from player to the front office

Shandel Richardson

Former Miami Heat center Joel Anthony has resurfaced in the basketball world in a different role.

Anthony recently joined the front office for the Hamilton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League. He will serve as the organization's player consulate, adding to the list of ex-Heat players becoming executives after their playing careers ended. Shane Battier (Heat) and James Jones (Phoenix Suns) also made successful transitions from the court to the front office.

"Joel Anthony brings extensive playing experience at the highest level of basketball that will help in the development of our players this season," Hamilton general manager Jermaine Anderson said in a release. "Joel was with two NBA championship-winning teams in Miami and has competed alongside some of the NBA's very best players, including Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James, Chris Bosh, Kawhi Leonard, and Alonzo Mourning. "He has learned the game under the guidance of coaches such as Pat Riley, Gregg Popovich, Erik Spoelstra, Brad Stevens, and Stan Van Gundy. He has a lot to offer our players, coaches, and staff."

Anthony, a Montreal native, played seven seasons in Miami and was part of the back-to-back championship teams in 2012 and 2013. In 2011-12, he started a career-best 51 games and averaged 3.4 points and 3.9 rebounds. Nicknamed the "Warden," he eventually became a crowd favorite. Fans at times chantin "MVP" when he made a play. Anthony played 10 seasons before retiring after the 2016-17 season.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The 2012-13 Miami Heat ranked among the 25 most dominant NBA teams

In 2012-13, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh led the Miami Heat to a second straight championship

Shandel Richardson

Bam Adebayo on the verge of becoming the Miami Heat's next superstar

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has lived up to the high expectations in breakout season

Shandel Richardson

Former Miami Heat teammate Caron Butler compares Dwyane Wade to Michael Jordan

Ex-Miami Heat player Caron Butler says Dwyane Wade was similar to Michael Jordan as a rookie

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro exceeded all expectations in rookie season

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro played better than being chosen at No. 13 in the 2019 NBA draft

Shandel Richardson

The LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate is here to stay

Even with ESPN's "The Last Dance" ending, the LeBron James and Michael Jordan conversations will continue

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler gives inside look at his quarantine workouts

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler is one of three players not in South Florida for team workouts

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat executive Shane Battier explains his analytics background

Shane Battier credits Daryl Morey and Sam Hinkie for his knowledge in analytics

Shandel Richardson

Glen Rice reflects on the Miami Heat's first playoff series against the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls

The Miami Heat were swept by Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls in the first round of the 1992 NBA playoffs

Shandel Richardson

by

Cano76

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson adjusting to new workout circumstances

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson was among 12 players at the practice facility Wednesday

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Jae Crowder returns to court while expressing patience

Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder and Udonis Haslem worked out together this week at AmericanAirlines Arena

Shandel Richardson