Miami Heat
Top Stories
News

Justise Winslow is expected to miss another two weeks because of back issues

Shandel Richardson

The status of Miami Heat guard Justise Winslow is even more of a question mark after what appears to be another issue with his health.

Winslow did not travel with the team for the two-game road trip that begins Friday in Oklahoma City and ends Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs. He continues to deal with a lower bone back bruise that has caused him to miss 18 of the last 19 games.

Winslow briefly returned against the Indiana Pacers Jan. 8 before sustaining a setback. Even after meeting with a back specialist earlier this week, coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters in Oklahoma City he could be sidelined at least two weeks.

The latest injury update adds to a frustrating season for Winslow in what was supposed to be a breakout year. The Heat were expecting to see him reach another level, similarly to Bam Adebayo, who has developed into a potential All-Star. He is the team's top rebounder and third-leading scorer. 

Instead, Winslow has only played in 11 games this season due to various injuries. He also missed nine games after sustaining a concussion against the Denver Nuggets in November.

Winslow has averaged 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and four assists since switching from forward to point guard in the offseason. In other injury news, rookie Tyler Herro did make the trip and is listed as questionable because of a knee bruise. He missed Wednesday’s game against the Spurs at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Herro’s presence will be key in Winslow’s absence. He is averaging 13.4 points off the bench after being the Heat’s lottery pick in June. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Tom Brew
Tom Brew

They need him back soon!

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dwyane Wade to launch marketing company with CAA talent agency

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade will serve as director of the company geared toward marketing

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo proving his worth after given an expanded role

After being cut by Team USA, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo making believers around the NBA

Shandel Richardson

Can Kendrick Nunn win the Rookie of the Year race?

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn is in contention with Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant for Rookie of the Year award

Shandel Richardson

Heat guard Tyler Herro a late scratch from Wednesday's games against Spurs

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro sidelined due to left knee bruise

Shandel Richardson

Kyle Alexander set to become Miami Heat's next two-way contract project

The Miami Heat have turned the last few two-way contracts into rotation players

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says team is searching for more consistency

After a two-game losing streak, the Miami Heat return home Wednesday to face the San Antonio Spurs at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat offer no timetable on Justise Winslow's return to the lineup

Miami Heat guard Justise Winslow will not play Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat to convert Chris Silva's contract into a standard deal

After signing him to a two-way deal in the summer, Miami Heat rewards forward Chris Silva with a full contract

Shandel Richardson

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra not ready to push panic button after two-game losing streak

Miami Heat have lost consecutive games for the first time this season

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler receives praise from former teammate

New York Knicks forward Taj Gibson, who played with Jimmy Butler in Chicago and Minnesota, credits Butler for the Miami Heat's success

Shandel Richardson