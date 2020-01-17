The status of Miami Heat guard Justise Winslow is even more of a question mark after what appears to be another issue with his health.

Winslow did not travel with the team for the two-game road trip that begins Friday in Oklahoma City and ends Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs. He continues to deal with a lower bone back bruise that has caused him to miss 18 of the last 19 games.

Winslow briefly returned against the Indiana Pacers Jan. 8 before sustaining a setback. Even after meeting with a back specialist earlier this week, coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters in Oklahoma City he could be sidelined at least two weeks.

The latest injury update adds to a frustrating season for Winslow in what was supposed to be a breakout year. The Heat were expecting to see him reach another level, similarly to Bam Adebayo, who has developed into a potential All-Star. He is the team's top rebounder and third-leading scorer.

Instead, Winslow has only played in 11 games this season due to various injuries. He also missed nine games after sustaining a concussion against the Denver Nuggets in November.

Winslow has averaged 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and four assists since switching from forward to point guard in the offseason. In other injury news, rookie Tyler Herro did make the trip and is listed as questionable because of a knee bruise. He missed Wednesday’s game against the Spurs at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Herro’s presence will be key in Winslow’s absence. He is averaging 13.4 points off the bench after being the Heat’s lottery pick in June.