Heat's Kelly Olynyk finding his role in the lineup

Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk has learned to expect playing a different role each night.

It has led to him having one of the better training camps for the Heat in the last two weeks. Olynyk is coming off a 27-point, eight-rebound performance in Saturday's 101-99 scrimmage loss to the Utah Jazz in Orlando and likely will have an expanded role once the regular seasons restarts.

"Roles are always ever changing," Olynyk said. "Not only with us but the whole league. For me, I'm just trying to come in with this restart and helps us win a championship. Obviously, right now my role is to give a lot of action off the bench and hopefully contributing in a positive manner."

Olynyk was playing his best basketball just before the season shutdown March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic. He scored in double-figures in six of 10 games prior the stoppage of play. Still, a four-month break hasn't slowed his momentum. With the team now back at full strength, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has the tough task finding Olynyk's spot in the rotation.

"We've had a lot of guys stand out during camp," Spoelstra said. "He's had one of the better camps. He's in tremendous shape right now. He's really worked at in May and June. Before we stopped play, he was playing his best basketball of the season. He's just continuing to play good basketball. He's really confident."

