Heat's Kendrick Nunn Closing In On First-Team All-Rookie Selection

Shandel Richardson

If a recent ESPN poll is any indication, Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn will land a spot on the NBA's All-Rookie First Team.

Nunn received the third-most votes for Rookie of the Year in a poll among 70 league writers. He trailed Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson. Morant is expected to win the award while Williamson, the No. 1 pick, missed half of the season because of injury.

The undrafted Nunn would become the first Heat player to earn a place on the first team since Michael Beasley in 2008-09. Nunn has averaged 15.6 points, 3.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 62 starts. He is the second-leading rookie scorer behind Morant. Williamson is averaging 29.7 points but hasn't played enough games to qualify.

Earlier this season, Nunn became the first undrafted player to win Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month multiple times in one season. He was also chosen to play in the Rising Stars Challenge during NBA All-Star Weekend in February. Heat rookie Tyler Herro also received one third-place vote in the poll. 

Here's a look at the past Heat players to earn the honor:

2015-16: Justise Winslow, second team

2008-09: Michael Beasley, first team

2003-04: Dwyane Wade, first team

2003-04: Udonis Haslem, second team

2002-03: Caron Butler, first team

1991-92: Steve Smith, first team

1990-91: Willie Burton, second team

1989-90: Sherman Douglas, first team

1989-90: Glen Rice, second team

1988-89: Kevin Edwards, second team

