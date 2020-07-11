Heat's Kendrick Nunn and Bam Adebayo among the absences for first practice in Orlando

The Miami Heat returned to practice Friday but were not at full strength.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said not every player on the roster reported on the first day in Orlando as the NBA prepares to restart the season. The league has been on hold since March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We didn't have every single player, but every player who was not there had an excuse," Spoelstra said in a video conference call. "I can't comment on who or what."

In a later post-practice interview, guard Goran Dragic confirmed the absences were center Bam Adebayo and guard Kendrick Nunn. Their delays to arriving in the "bubble" are likely coronvarius related. The Heat have had three players test positive in the past, but Derrick Jones Jr. was only name made public.

Adebayo and Nunn are two key cogs. Adebayo, who was a first-time All-Star, is in the middle of the best season of his three-year career. He is averaging career highs in points, rebounds and assists. Nunn, who went undrafted in 2018, is expected to make the All-Rookie Team after being a starter since the season opener.

“Hopefully Bam can come and K-Nunn, and we can be a whole team and make some damage," Dragic said.”

The Heat are among 22 teams in the restart. They will play eight final regular season games before the playoffs. At 41-24, the Heat are currently the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

