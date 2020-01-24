Kendrick Nunn And Goran Dragic Sidelined For Clippers Game

The Miami Heat will be without two of their top guards for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Before tip-off, coach Erik Spoelstra announced starter Kendrick Nunn and backup point guard Goran Dragic are sidelined with injuries. Nunn is out because of an Achilles injury while Dragic is dealing with calf soreness.

Rookie Tyler Herro is likely to start in place of Nunn. Derrick Jones Jr. will also receive more playing time. Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) and guard Patrick Beverley (groin) will not play because of injuries.

The Heat are already lacking at point guard, with Justise Winslow missing his 10th straight game because of back issues. Without Nunn and Dragic, they are limited at the position. Jimmy Butler and Herro are expected to handle most of the ball-handling duties in their absence.

An undrafted rookie out of Oakland University, Nunn has been among the biggest surprises of the season. He is the team's second-leading scorer at 16.2 points a game. Last year Nunn played for the Golden State Warriors G League team before being signed by the Heat on the final day of the regular season. After an impressive summer league and preseason, he earned a spot in the starting lineup for the opener against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Dragic has arguably been the Heat's top player the past 10 games. He has averaged 16.1 points and 5.5 assists during the stretch. The Heat are in the third of a five-game homestand. They play the Orlando Magic Monday and the Boston Celtics the following day.