VIDEO: Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn Could Fill the Void Left by Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat second-year guard Kendrick Nunn among those who could replace Jimmy Butler against the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday

With forward Jimmy Butler likely sidelined for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Miami Heat have plenty replacement options. Butler is dealing with an ankle injury he sustained in the first half of Friday's victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is confident in all of them, but second-year Kendrick Nunn could get the nod. Nunn has been impressive thus far after ending last season on a negative note.

“Really comfortable,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of his comfort level with Nunn. “We are deep. Everybody has to stay ready and it requires some sacrifice, particularly with what we’re trying to accomplish this year. You need really good players and Kendrick Nunn is a really good player. He’s got a great knack for scoring and putting the ball in the basket.”

Nunn has bought into the Heat's mantra of staying ready. It is what he's grown accustomed to during his unlikely rise in the NBA. Nunn went undrafted out of Oakland University in 2018 and spent a year in the G League with the Golden State Warriors before earning a spot with the Heat last season after an impressive summer league.

Nunn turned the opportunity into a starting role for the first half of the season. Although he was benched in favor of veteran Goran Dragic for the NBA restart and playoffs, he still finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting behind Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.

If they Heat are indeed without Butler for an extended period, Nunn is more than a capable fill in.

