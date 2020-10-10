Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn Readily Accepts Invite Back Into Rotation During NBA Finals

The feeling surely beat the alternative for Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn.

There was a time he was absent from the rotation during the playoffs but being part of a seven-man lineup Friday in Game 5 of the NBA Finals made him forget all about the exhaustion.

"I'm a little tired but that's what it takes," Nunn said. "We've got to play to exhaustion and to get a win. That's what it takes. That's what we're going to do."

Nunn had 14 points, four rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes. It was arguably his most meaningful performance in his first postseason. He had 18 points in Game 1 but most of the production occurred after the outcome was already decided. Game 6 is Sunday in Orlando.

"That's what I want to do, come through make shots and make plays when it comes my way and give us some relief buckets, Nunn said. "I came through."

Nunn has been especially important this series because they have played the past four games without starter Goran Dragic. It is doubtful he returns, so Nunn will play a key role if the Heat are going to win twice more to capture the championship.

"I'm a player that makes plays," Nunn said. "I feel very comfortable in the role that I'm in. My team and coaches have great confidence in me."

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com