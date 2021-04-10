Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn Will Receive Opportunity in Victor Oladipo's absence

With Victor Oladipo sidelined, the Miami Heat will turn to second-year guard Kendrick Nunn

The Miami Heat are rightfully concerned about guard Victor Oladipo's injury.

But they also realize they have a capable replacement in second-year guard Kendrick Nunn. He is expected to make a return to the rotation with Oladipo set to miss the four-game road trip because of a knee injury.

“We talked and put together a plan for him to stay ready," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of his discussions with Nunn. "He does keep himself ready. He does have the mental toughness to be ready for the next opportunity.”

Oladipo sustained the injury in Thursday's victory against the Los Angeles Lakers. It occurred after he landed awkward following a dunk. He is out indefinitely and will be re-evaluated.

In Nunn, the Heat have a proven player. Last year he was the runner-up to the Rookie of the Year award behind Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. After missing two games in late March because of an injury, Nunn fell out of the rotation and hasn't played the last four games.

Spoelstra said Nunn is eager to reclaim a spot in the rotation, especially after starting 67 games last year.

“And it always happens,” Spoelstra said. “Unpredictable things happen, and he’s a great worker. And he hasn’t stopped doing that, because of this, and that’s why he’ll be ready.”

The Heat begin their road trip Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

