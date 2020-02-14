InsideTheHeat
Representing Chicago the goal for Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn in Rising Stars Challenge

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat rookie guard Kendrick Nunn is using it as opportunity to showcase the traits of being a player from Chicago.

When Nunn competes in Friday's Rising Stars Challenge as part of NBA All-Star Weekend, it will be another chance to show what is seen daily on Windy City courts.

"When I play, one of them is being relentless on both ends of the floor," Nunn said. "I'm a two-way player. I play with a lot of grit, toughness, not too much emotion. I just let my play do the talking."

After going undrafted in 2018, Nunn is making his first All-Star appearance in his hometown. He starred at Simeon High School, winning four straight state titles. The success has carried over to the professional level. Nunn is second among rookies with 15.3 points a game. He has started 51 games, proving he belongs alongside high-profile rookies Ja Morant and Zion Williamson.

Two years ago, Nunn never grew frustrated when he didn't hear his name called on draft night despite being the nation's No. 2 scorer at Oakland University. He spurned several offers to play overseas and accepted a G League invite from the Golden State Warriors. He has since developed into one of the league's top underdog stories. He has won all three Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month awards and is the only undrafted player to win it multiple times.

"It means a lot," Nunn said. "I put in a lot of hard work from then until now. I'm going to continue to do that. I've proven a lot just from showing my talent and what I can do on the basketball court. I've been given an opportunity and I"m taking full advantage of it."

