Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn Claims Third Straight Conference Rookie Of The Month Award

Shandel Richardson

So far, the season has been a clean sweep for Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn.

On Tuesday, he was named the NBA's Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for a third straight time. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, the No. 2 pick last summer, won the honor in the West. The two are the top candidates to win Rookie of the Year. 

Nunn, who went undrafted in 2018, is averaging 15.8 points, 3.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds. He has started all 46 games he has been active. He missed three games last week because of an Achilles injury but has since returned to the starting lineup. Nunn is the only undrafted player in league history to win the honor multiple times. 

The 6-foot-2 Nunn will play in the Rising Stars Challenge along with teammate Tyler Herro during All-Star Weekend in Chicago. The game takes place Feb. 14 at United Center. Nunn is arguably one of the best stories of this season. He was bypassed in the draft despite being the nation's No. 2 scorer behind current All-Star starter Trae Young his final season at Oakland University. Nunn spent last season playing for the Golden State Warriors G League affiliate in Santa Cruz. The Heat signed him on the final day of the regular season.

He was initially expected to compete for a two-way contract but impressed the organization during the summer league in Las Vegas. After an impressive preseason, which included a 40-point performance against the Houston Rockets, Nunn started the opener versus the Memphis Grizzlies.

 

