Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn Gets Back in the Groove

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn scored 25 points in the team's victory against the Washington Wizards

Without Avery Bradley, the Miami Heat needed some extra firepower in the backcourt.

Second-year guard Kendrick Nunn accepted the challenge in Friday's 122-95 victory against the Washington Wizards. Nunn scored a game-high 25 points, snapping the Heat's two-game losing streak.

Here's what Nunn had to say about the performance:

On his play:

“For me, that is just what I do. Whatever time I get on the floor, I am just going to give it my all. Make winning plays and be myself out there.”

On his readiness:

“It is tough. We are professionals. It is our job to do that. I am built to do that. Whether it is starting, coming off the bench, DNP’s or whatever. Whatever minutes I get, I will always be ready for.”

“I think I have given them some trust to be able to trust me, to call on me whenever. I will produce. I believe the coaches trust me.”

Last year Nunn dealt with the highs and lows of the NBA season. He was the opening day starter after going undrafted in 2018. He fell out of the rotation while battling COVID-19 during the NBA restart in Orlando. Nunn, who finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting, has since been working his way back to daily playing time.

The Heat return to action Sunday against the New York Knicks at 1 p.m.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com