NBA Executives Applaud Miami Heat's Acquisition of Kyle Lowry

Those around the NBA continue to gush over the Miami Heat's offseason acquisition of guard Kyle Lowry.

An ESPN poll of 10 league executives and scouts anonymously picked the Lowry signing as the biggest of the summer. The Heat acquired him in a sign-and-trade deal from Toronto last month.

"I don't love the money," a West executive told ESPN, "but I just love the fit. He fits the Heat culture, and I just think he's the piece they were missing -- plus they kept him away from everyone else who wanted him."

The Heat had to part with guard Goran Dragic and rising second-year forward Precious Achiuwa. That meant they were able to pair Lowry with All-Stars Jimmy Butler and center Bam Adebayo. Lowry signed a three-year, $85-million contract.

While many have questioned Lowry's age (35), NBA personnel believes he is a perfect fit for the Heat. The Heat also signed forward P.J. Tucker from the Milwaukee Bucks and added Markieff Morris from the Los Angeles Lakers. The moves have the Heat thinking they can improve on last year's finish. After making the NBA Finals in 2020, they lost to the eventual champion Bucks in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

"[Lowry is] a proven playoff performer," an East scout told ESPN. "He has a winning mentality, toughness, will fit like a glove."

