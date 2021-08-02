Miami Heat and Kyle Lowry Could Become a Reality During NBA Free Agency

The Miami Heat have always been able to make splashes during free agency.

From Shaquille O'Neal to LeBron James to Chris Bosh to Jimmy Butler, the Heat have always landed their man. With the start of free agency this evening, they could have their sights set on All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry. According to an ESPN report, there is interest. SI.com writer Chris Mannix said "there is momentum for Lowry to join Miami."



Mannix wrote Miami is "targeting Lowry via a sign-and-trade that would involve Goran Dragic. Lowry, 35, played 46 games last season but posted strong numbers (17.2 points/7.3 assists/39.6% from three) during a challenging season for the Raptors. New Orleans has prioritized Lowry, as has Dallas, per sources, while the Knicks and 76ers—the latter of which has been internally discussing sign-and-trade scenarios—will be in the mix. Lowry will be expensive: Team execs expect Lowry to command anywhere from $25-30 million per year on a three-year deal."

On Sunday, the Heat exercised the option on the final year of Dragic's contract. They also declined to re-sign forward Andre Iguodala, providing the flexibility to make offseason moves. Point guard has been considered a need for the Heat the past two years because of an aging Dragic and Kendrick Nunn, who is considered more of a combo guard.

Adding Lowry would give the Heat a proven facilitator with plenty of playoff experience.

