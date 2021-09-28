September 28, 2021
Miami Heat Hoping Kyle Lowry Makes It Easier for Teammates

Jimmy Butler says presence of Kyle Lowry should take the pressure of other players
When the Miami Heat acquired Kyle Lowry in the offseason, the immediate expectation was for him to bring leadership and experience. 

Those are qualities and the success he's had during his career, including winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors, are what the Heat hope can lead to an improvement from last year's first-round exit against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“He’s just a great winner. He knows how to impact winning,” coach Erik Spoelstra said during Monday's team media day. “He can really control a game from the classic point guard position. His mind for the game is as high as anybody in this league. And I’m looking forward to learning from him and seeing how he views the game."

Lowry's ability as a player-maker should make things much easier for the Heat's core. It is likely to lead to more scoring opportunities for Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson. 

Even though Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn were serviceable at the point guard last season, they aren't facilitators like Lowry. 

“He takes pressure off me and Bam,” Butler said. “He facilitates, can finish, gets to the line. He gives Bam the room to just go and be who you are and just go and not worry about too much else.”

The Heat held their first practice of training camp Tuesday at FTX Arena.

