Miami Heat Guard Kyle Lowry's Status Remains Up In The Air

Lowry sustained a hamstring injury in Game 3 against the Hawks

The Miami Heat often talk about having a "next man up" mentality.

They may have to utilize it in their Eastern Conference first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks. Guard Kyle Lowry sustained a hamstring injury in Friday's Game 3 and is questionable for Game 4 Sunday in Atlanta.

"All I know right now is it's a hamstring," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after the Game 3 loss. "But I do not know the severity of it and we'll find out more (Saturday)."

Lowry watched from the bench as the Heat blew a fourth-quarter lead and lost on Trae Young's floater with 4.4 seconds left. On the next possession, Jimmy Butler missed a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Heat lost a chance to take a commanding lead and now are ahead 2-1 in the series.

Lowry had just six points on 2 of 7 shooting in 23 minutes, but his value is more than just numbers. He brings championship experience and is considered the team's motor.

If Lowry is unable to go, the Heat will turn to backup Gabe Vincent. Although he is a former two-way contract player, Vincent is a legitimate replacement. He filled in nicely for Lowry when he was from the team to tend to a personal matter during the regular season.

