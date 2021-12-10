Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    Miami Heat's KZ Okpala Continues to Make Progress
    Miami Heat's KZ Okpala Continues to Make Progress

    KZ Okpala making the most of his latest opportunity
    KZ Okpala making the most of his latest opportunity

    Miami Heat forward KZ Okpala has dealt with inconsistency throughout most of his young career. 

    On Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks, he may have had his most impactful game as a professional. He had 10 points and nine rebounds in 32 minutes. 

    He has been among the players trying to make up for the absence of center Bam Adebayo and forward Jimmy Butler. Both players are still dealing with injuries and are out indefinitely. 

    Here's what his teammates had to say about the effort: 

    Heat guard Max Strus: “KZ’s special. I don’t think he really knows how good he can be on the defensive end. He can guard one through five. He’s physical, strong on the ball. He was unbelievable tonight. He was locked in on the help side, the rebounding and he was everywhere. I’m really happy for KZ and the effort he had tonight.” 

    Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: KZ gave us some really important minutes. As they were shuffling between playing big or small, he was able to play both of those lineups.

    Heat forward P.J. Tucker: “Today he came in and kind of let [people] know and then he made two big plays back-to-back. And you see what happens. And from that he grew confidence and got it going and he played pretty well.”

    The Heat return to action at home Saturday against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena. 

