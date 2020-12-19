Miami Heat's KZ Okpala Enters Season on a Positive After Strong Finish to Preseason

Miami Heat forward KZ Okpala felt it had been forever since he fully showcased his abilities.

That all changed Friday in the Heat’s final preseason game. He had 24 points, five rebounds and two assists in a 117-105 victory against the Toronto Raptors.

“I wouldn’t say there was an exact moment but I haven’t hooped in a while,” Okpala said. “Being out there always is a huge blessing … I was having a ball out there. I was having too much fun.”

Okpala made a career-high six pointers but was also impressive on the defensive end. He held his own against Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam. Heat center Bam Adebayo said Okpala has potential to become an Andre Iguodala type of defender.

“If you watch prime Iggy, active hands, always in the passing lane, always getting quick strips. I feel like if Iggy takes him under his wing and really hones on locking in on being a lockdown defender, he can be one of the best defenders in the league.”

Okpala is just ready to rebound after spending most of his rookie season in G League.

“I believe in myself and success is the only option for me,” Okpala said. “I’m going to keep working. Hoop is my passion. I wouldn’t say there was a really moment when it clicked but I knew I needed to give my all to these coaches and just listen to what they because they believe in me and I believe in them. What they’re saying is going to better myself.”

Twitter: @ShandelRich



Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com