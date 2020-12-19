News
Search

Miami Heat's KZ Okpala Enters Season on a Positive After Strong Finish to Preseason

Miami Heat forward KZ Okpala score 24 points, including six 3-pointers, against Toronto Raptors in preseason finale
Author:
Publish date:

Miami Heat forward KZ Okpala felt it had been forever since he fully showcased his abilities.

That all changed Friday in the Heat’s final preseason game. He had 24 points, five rebounds and two assists in a 117-105 victory against the Toronto Raptors.

“I wouldn’t say there was an exact moment but I haven’t hooped in a while,” Okpala said. “Being out there always is a huge blessing … I was having a ball out there. I was having too much fun.”

Okpala made a career-high six pointers but was also impressive on the defensive end. He held his own against Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam. Heat center Bam Adebayo said Okpala has potential to become an Andre Iguodala type of defender.

“If you watch prime Iggy, active hands, always in the passing lane, always getting quick strips. I feel like if Iggy takes him under his wing and really hones on locking in on being a lockdown defender, he can be one of the best defenders in the league.”

Okpala is just ready to rebound after spending most of his rookie season in G League.

“I believe in myself and success is the only option for me,” Okpala said. “I’m going to keep working. Hoop is my passion. I wouldn’t say there was a really moment when it clicked but I knew I needed to give my all to these coaches and just listen to what they because they believe in me and I believe in them. What they’re saying is going to better myself.” 

Twitter: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_15331711_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's KZ Okpala Enters Season on a Positive After Strong Finish to Preseason

USATSI_14982103_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Picked as NBA's Top Coach by League General Managers

USATSI_15318519_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Will Showcase Young Players in Final Preseason Game

USATSI_15319048_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Max Strus Just Awaiting Opportunity to Show His Worth

USATSI_15319201_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Former President Barack Obama Chooses Giannis Over Luka, Zion as Player He Would Build Team Around

USATSI_15318736_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Working on Becoming More Vocal on the Court

USATSI_15315833_168389536_lowres
News

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Bringing Intensity Even in Preseason

USATSI_15318488_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Moe Harkless Working on Every Facet of His Game

USATSI_15031233_168389536_lowres
News

Improving from the Perimeter on the Mind of Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo