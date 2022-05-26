Skip to main content

The Miami Heat Need A LeBron Game 6 Performance From Someone Friday

Miami was also down 3-2 against the Celtics in the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals.

With the Heat’s 93-80 loss against the Boston Celtics, they now trail 3-2 in the series. After leading the series 2-1, they have lost back-to-back games due to offensive ineptitude.

The situation is similar to the 2012 playoffs, when Miami trailed 3-2 and had to go to Boston to keep their playoff hopes alive. LeBron James responded by having possibly the best playoff game of his career.

He had 45 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists in the 98-79 victory. The only other player on the team in double figures was Dwyane Wade with 17 points. James was recognized for his ability to carry the Heat in Game 6, leading his team in every statistical category. With this performance, Miami was able to go on and win the series against the Celtics. They then proceeded to win their second NBA championship, defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 4-1.

The Heat may need a similar performance from their superstar Jimmy Butler.

Butler has been the Heat’s best player this postseason, averaging 25.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists. However, Butler has struggled in the last three matchups against the Celtics. Butler has averaged just nine points, shooting 25% from the field. While his knee inflammation could be the cause of these performances, Butler denies that injury is the issue.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“If I'm out there I've got to do better,” Butler said. “I've got to find a way to help us win, and I haven't been doing that. I'm fine. My knee is okay, I've just got to do better. It's no excuse.”

Butler didn’t get a lot of help from his team, as the backcourt went 0 of 14 in Game 5. The offense in general has been sloppy, especially in the previous two matchups. However, James was able to take control of the game and perform despite little help. Butler may need to replicate this mentality, and he has shown that he can.

In Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Butler went toe-to-toe with James and the Los Angeles Lakers, as the Heat won 111-108. While Butler had more production from his teammates, he still finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. With this performance, he became one of nine players to have 2 triple-doubles in the NBA Finals.

Some are looking for Butler to put on the cape and do the same in the upcoming Game 6.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

In This Article (2)

Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_18129178_168389536_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley Says Celtics Got Back In Series By Attacking Offensively

By Cory Nelson27 minutes ago
USATSI_18353995_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Refuses To Use Injuries As An Excuse

By Shandel Richardson46 minutes ago
USATSI_18354254_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Backcourt Comes Up Short In Game 5 Loss

By Jayden Armant1 hour ago
USATSI_18355615_168389536_lowres
News

Heat-Celtics Game 5 Takeaways

By Cory Nelson4 hours ago
USATSI_18338450_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat And Boston Celtics Have Traded Big Wins In Conference Finals

By Cory NelsonMay 25, 2022
USATSI_18338607_168389536_lowres
News

Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 5 Prediction For Boston Celtics At Miami Heat

By Shandel RichardsonMay 25, 2022
USATSI_18306374_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Shut Out Of All-NBA Teams Despite Having Best Record In The East

By Shandel RichardsonMay 25, 2022
spo game4
News

Miami Heat Need To Play More Aggressive If They Are Going to Close Out Celtics

By Jayden ArmantMay 24, 2022