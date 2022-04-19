Skip to main content

Ken Griffey Jr. Can Appreciate LeBron James Wanting To Play With His Son

The MLB standout supports James hoping to be teammates with his son

Earlier this year, former Miami Heat forward LeBron James shared that he would like to play with his son, Bronny, in the NBA before he retires.

“My last year will be played with my son,” James told The Athletic. “Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point.”

If this were to happen it would be a first in NBA history that a father and son played on the same team. It will also be something we have not seen since Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. accomplished the feat with the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 31, 1990.

Griffey Jr, now minority owner with the Mariners, was recently interviewed by Sporting News and shared whenever James and his son are able to play with each other, he and his father will be in attendance.

"When that happens, I'm going to be there. I'm going to take my dad to the game," Griffey Jr. said.

"We're actually gonna go to the game," Griffey Jr. said. "LeBron being a Nike guy. I'm a Nike guy. I'm gonna make sure I'm there at that game. And I think it's important that we're all there in celebrating somebody else's success. Because that’s thing when you're in sports, you don't celebrate you. You celebrate other people. And that's the beauty of sports. And we're gonna celebrate hopefully in a couple of years LeBron and Bronny playing together."

James eventually responded and said on social media, “One of my favorite people in the world!! Love you kid! Thank you for love and support from the first day I stepped on the scene.”

Bronny James is heading into his senior year at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles and for the opportunity to play with his dad to happen it will be at least two to three years away. Some NBA and college scouts believe at this point the younger James is not a one-and-done college kid and not a first-round draft pick despite being a top 50 player in his class. 

