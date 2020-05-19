The LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate is here to stay

Just consider it forever part of the basketball world.

The airing of ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary on Michael Jordan only fueled the debate about who is the greatest player of all time. Most fans and pundits have narrowed it down to Jordan or Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. The 10-part series concluded Sunday but it won't mark the end of Jordan-LeBron comparisons.

If anything, it intensified the rivalry.

SI.com's Robin Lundberg recently said this is far from over.

"Personally, I would like to thank Michael Jordan for the entertainment and the content during this time," Lundberg said. " But if you think the documentary is The Last Dance for Jordan vs. LeBron, then I’m a meme of MJ looking at a laptop screen."

The debate has raged since James established his dominance during the last decade. He won two titles with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, and another with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. James appeared in eight straight NBA Finals from 2011-18.

Still, he is three shy of Jordan's six rings during the 1990s. It is the most used statistic to separate the two.

With James showing no signs of slowing down any time soon, he almost certainly has to win another championship to strengthen his case. Even then, this conversation is here to stay. The only way it ends is when the next great player comes along and knocks Jordan or James out of the discussion.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich