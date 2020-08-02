InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Miami Heat's Jae Crowder likely to make second straight start Monday against Toronto Raptors

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra remains confident in the starting lineup he began the season with.

He just plans to tinker it when he feels it gives the Heat an advantage. Spoelstra started forward Jae Crowder in place of Meyers Leonard in Saturday's 125-105 victory against the Denver Nuggets in Orlando.

Crowder joined Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson in the lineup.

"Jae had a very good camp," Spoelstra said. It's not necessarily how well you play the game, it's how well you complement other guys. Our starting lineup at the beginning of the year was one of the best lineups in the league. I haven't written that one off but for this game and likely the next two we felt like this would be the best way to go."

Spoelstra said the starting lineup will be based on matchups the remainder of the season. The Heat play the Toronto Raptors Monday.

"In the second half, there were a lot of things that were good with Jimmy, Bam and Jae, extremely disruptive defensively," Spoelstra said. "But we need everybody and our depth. Just when you think this will be the way that it's going to be, we may have to pivot based on matchups or the competition."

Butler said he is confident in both groups.

"We can switch (defensively) a lot with that group of guys that were on the floor," Butler said. "With Meyers out there, we're still a really, really good team. Coach made the call. We talked about it. Who knows what we have moving forward. Right now, that's what we're going with. I trust coach. I trust Jae. I trust Meyers."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat's Kelly Olynyk continues progression

Miami Heat center Kelly Olynyk is becoming more valuable off the bench after 20-point game against the Denver Nuggets

Shandel Richardson

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo lead Miami Heat past Denver Nuggets 125-105 in return to NBA regular season

Miami Heat win their first game in the NBA restart behind Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat will have some sort of social justice message when regular season resumes

Miami Heat likely to join rest of the NBA in national anthem protests

Shandel Richardson

Five questions entering the Miami Heat's NBA restart

The Miami Heat open the NBA restart Saturday against the Denver Nuggets in Orlando

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. is more comfortable spreading social justice messages through T-shirts

Derrick Jones Jr. is among the many Miami Heat players using T-shirts to make statements during NBA restart

Shandel Richardson

Video: Miami Heat increasing practice intensity with season restart approaching

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic says practices have intensified the past two days

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra speaks on the importance of voting

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra uses platform to talk about social justice issues

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

As of now, defense not a concern for Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are looking to regroup from Tuesday's poor defensive performance against the Memphis Grizzlies

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Some aspects of `bubble' life have made things simpler for the Miami Heat

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says atmosphere in Orlando has made it easier to focus on basketball

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo nearing 100 percent

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo was back in the lineup Tuesday after missing two weeks because of COVID-19

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson